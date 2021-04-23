WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3

Everett 6 Spokane 1

Kamloops 3 Victoria 2

Kelowna 5 Prince George 1

Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1

Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1

Thursday's results

Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 0

Everett 5 Spokane 0

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 0

Swift Current 4 Regina 2

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Prince George 1

Saturday's games

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)

Sunday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)