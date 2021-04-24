Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Bulls (25-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Heat play Chicago.

The Heat are 17-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 6.9.

The Bulls are 15-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks seventh in the league scoring 50.4 points per game in the paint led by Thaddeus Young averaging 10.6.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Bulls 101-90 in their last meeting on March 12. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.2 rebounds and averages 19 points. Butler is averaging 17.4 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Lauri Markkanen ranks second on the Bulls averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 48.0% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 42 rebounds, 28.7 assists, seven steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (heel), Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols).