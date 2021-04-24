Beal leads Washington into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-38, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (26-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the league scoring 31.1 points per game.

The Wizards are 9-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 9-4 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 15-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.9.

The Wizards and Cavaliers square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards scoring 31.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.4 points and 13.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 24.5 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Kevin Love is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 14.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 9-1, averaging 119.9 points, 48 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Damyean Dotson: out (knee).