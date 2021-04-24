Sports

3 driver deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally in Tasmania

The Associated Press

HOBART, Australia

Three competitors have died in crashes over the past 24 hours in the Targa Tasmania rally, including two on Saturday in an accident southwest of the capital of Hobart.

The crash Saturday occurred on the Cygnet stage of the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) race.

“This has been a devastating few days,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement. “We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them.”

The identities of the driver and co-driver killed Saturday were not immediately released.

On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his red 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled Friday morning.

His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.

The rally, first held in 1995, began on Monday.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Portland plays Memphis on 5-game home skid

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Beal leads Washington into matchup with Cleveland

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Sacramento

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Phoenix visits Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Jokic leads Denver into matchup with Houston

April 24, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service