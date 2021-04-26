Texas takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (10-10, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (9-13, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 2-1 against teams from the AL West. Texas has slugged .366 this season. Nick Solak leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Angels are 3-6 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 29 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with seven homers.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-4. John King secured his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Mike Mayers took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with eight extra base hits and is batting .256.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 12 extra base hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (elbow), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).