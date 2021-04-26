WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Monday's results

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 4 Victoria 1

At Regina

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3

Sunday's results

Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 2

Kamloops 2 Vancouver 0

Lethbridge 4 Calgary 1

Portland 4 Seattle 1

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 5 Regina 1

Swift Current 4 Moose Jaw 2

Saturday's results

Calgary 7 Lethbridge 2

Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 1

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3

Portland 6 Seattle 3

Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Tuesday's games

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.