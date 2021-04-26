WHL Roundup: Kyle Crnkovic, Rhett Rhinehart lead Blades to overtime win

REGINA - Kyle Crnkovic had two goals and two assists in regulation before Rhett Rhinehart scored 1:27 into overtime, and the Saskatoon Blades got back in the win column with a 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Colton Dach scored once and set up three more to help Saskatoon snap a four-game losing streak.

Chase Wouters had a goal and an assist to round out the offence for the Blades (15-5-3), who got 23 saves from Nolan Maier.

Daemon Hunt, Logan Doust and Calder Anderson each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors (8-13-3), while Jagger Firkus added the other.

Boston Bilious turned aside 21-of-26 shots for Moose Jaw, which is on a four-game slide.

---

ICE 4 RAIDERS 3

REGINA — Conor Geekie and Zachary Benson scored 1:20 apart in the third period to tie the game, and Karter Prosofsky followed with the go-ahead goal as Winnipeg (17-5-1) came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Prince Albert (8-11-4), improving to 5-0-1 in its last six outings.

---

COUGARS 4 ROYALS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kyren Gronick and Craig Armstrong had a goal and an assist each and Taylor Gauthier stopped 25 shots as Prince George (5-7-2) halted is four-game skid while handing Victoria (1-12-1) its ninth consecutive defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.