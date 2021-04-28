Kremer scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts New York

New York Yankees (10-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-13, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will meet on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 5-6 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .356.

The Yankees are 6-11 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 29 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with six, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-1. Corey Kluber earned his first victory and Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Bruce Zimmermann took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 32 hits and has six RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with eight extra base hits and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 5-5, .194 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Freddy Galvis: (groin), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).