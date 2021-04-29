Winnipeg faces Montreal, aims to end 5-game skid

Winnipeg Jets (27-19-3, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-18-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -128, Jets +105

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg will try to break its five-game slide when the Jets take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 21-18-9 against North Division teams. Montreal ranks 22nd in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Jets are 27-19-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has allowed 26 power-play goals, killing 80.2% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on April 10, Winnipeg won 5-0. Andrew Copp recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 25 goals, adding 11 assists and collecting 36 points. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 55 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 36 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 8 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body), Adam Lowry: day to day (concussion protocol).