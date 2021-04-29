Calgary Flames (21-24-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (29-16-2, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -145, Flames +121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton take on Calgary. McDavid is first in the league with 84 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 56 assists.

The Oilers are 29-16-2 against division opponents. Edmonton ranks ninth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Flames are 21-24-3 in division matchups. Calgary has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.

Calgary defeated Edmonton 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on April 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 28 goals and has 84 points. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 17 goals and has 37 points. Elias Lindholm has six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder).