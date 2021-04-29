Sports

Columbus has first road game of season at Montreal

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Columbus Crew SC (0-0-1) vs. Montreal Impact (1-0-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays its first road game of the season against Montreal.

The Impact compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal averaged 0.6 goals on 1.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

Columbus: None listed.

