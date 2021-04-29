Sports

FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action

FC Cincinnati (0-1-1) vs. Orlando City SC (0-0-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays FC Cincinnati in a conference matchup.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 0.8 per game.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.2 goals on 1.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Robin Jansson (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla, Franko Kovacevic (injured), Isaac Atanga.

