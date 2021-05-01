Philadelphia faces San Antonio on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (42-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 13-19 on their home court. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 12 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 2.5.

The 76ers are 17-14 on the road. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 10.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 134-99 in the last meeting on March 14. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Drew Eubanks led San Antonio with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.4 points per game while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.7 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 29.2 points while adding 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Danny Green is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 6.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.6% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).

76ers: Mike Scott: day to day (hip).