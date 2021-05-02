Devils to host Marchand and the Bruins

Boston Bruins (30-14-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-27-7, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +172, Bruins -217

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against New Jersey. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 61 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 34 assists.

The Devils are 17-27-7 against division opponents. New Jersey has converted on 14.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 21 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 30-14-6 against East Division opponents. Boston ranks 24th in the league with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on March 30, Boston won 5-4. David Krejci recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with 17 goals and has 25 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 27 goals and has 61 points. Krejci has five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Chris Wagner: day to day (undisclosed).