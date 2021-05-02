Carolina hosts Chicago following overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (22-23-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-10-7, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -217, Blackhawks +170

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Hurricanes knocked off Columbus 2-1 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are 34-10-7 in division games. Carolina ranks 12th in the NHL with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blackhawks are 22-23-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago has converted on 22.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 37 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on April 1, Carolina won 4-3. Warren Foegele scored two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 goals, adding 31 assists and collecting 52 points. Andrei Svechnikov has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 47 total assists and has 62 points. Alex DeBrincat has five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-0-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).