Islanders visit the Sabres following shutout victory

New York Islanders (31-15-5, third in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (13-32-7, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +226, Islanders -286

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host New York after the Islanders shut out New York 3-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 28 saves.

The Sabres are 13-32-7 against East Division teams. Buffalo serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Islanders are 31-15-5 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.9.

New York beat Buffalo 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 7. Brock Nelson scored two goals for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 37 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 14 assists. Casey Mittelstadt has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 26 assists. Josh Bailey has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).