Dallas travels to face Huberdeau and the Panthers

Dallas Stars (21-17-13, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (34-14-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -143, Stars +118

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 58 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Panthers are 34-14-5 against the rest of their division. Florida has scored 174 goals and ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 25.

The Stars are 21-17-13 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 23.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

Florida beat Dallas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has 58 total points for the Panthers, 18 goals and 40 assists. Anthony Duclair has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 44 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 23 assists. Denis Gurianov has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: out (upper body), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).