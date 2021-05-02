Flyers face the Penguins on 3-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-3, first in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-7, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +114, Penguins -137

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Flyers play Pittsburgh.

The Flyers are 22-22-7 against East Division teams. Philadelphia has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Penguins are 34-15-3 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh is second in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 22.

Philadelphia took down Pittsburgh 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 16 goals, adding 23 assists and recording 39 points. Jakub Voracek has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 36 total assists and has 56 points. Bryan Rust has six goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (mcl).

Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body).