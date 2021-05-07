WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Seattle 5 Tri-City 2

Everett 5 Spokane 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2

Thursday's results

Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 0

Kamloops 5 Victoria 1

Saturday's games

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.