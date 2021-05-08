Brewers take 6-game slide into matchup with Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (17-16, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-16, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Marlins are 8-7 on their home turf. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .326.

The Brewers have gone 9-8 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-1. Trevor Rogers earned his fourth victory and Isan Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Brent Suter took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .447.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 1.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Christian Yelich: (back), Manny Pina: (toe), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Dylan File: (elbow), Zack Godley: (finger), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Brent Suter: (calf), Justin Topa: (elbow), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).