Russell Westbrook ties Robertson’s triple-double record

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers’ final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

76ERS 118, PISTONS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and Philadelphia beat Detroit for its eighth straight victory.

The 76ers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Tobias Harris added 18 points for Philadelphia, which played without All-Star Ben Simmons (back) and starting guard Seth Curry (hip).

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant each scored 14 points for Detroit.

GRIZZLIES 109, RAPTORS 99

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Memphis beat Toronto to move closer to a play-in spot.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 points each for the Raptors. They have lost seven of eight.