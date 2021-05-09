Nationals in action against the Yankees following Scherzer’s strong performance

Washington Nationals (13-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (17-16, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer pitched 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts against New York.

The Yankees are 10-9 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .316, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with a mark of .373.

The Nationals are 5-8 on the road. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the club with an average of .305.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Justin Wilson recorded his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Tanner Rainey took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 34 hits and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (knee), Rougned Odor: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).