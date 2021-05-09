WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Portland 9 Tri-City 1

Spokane at Seattle

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kelowna 2 Prince George 1

Saturday's results

Everett 4 Seattle 1

Kamloops 3 Vancouver 1

Portland 5 Spokane 1

At Kelowna, B.C.

Victoria 2 Prince George 1

Friday's results

Seattle 5 Tri-City 2

Everett 5 Spokane 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2

Monday's game

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.