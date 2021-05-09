Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Portland 9 Tri-City 1
Seattle 3 Spokane 0
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna 2 Prince George 1
Saturday's results
Everett 4 Seattle 1
Kamloops 3 Vancouver 1
Portland 5 Spokane 1
At Kelowna, B.C.
Victoria 2 Prince George 1
Friday's results
Seattle 5 Tri-City 2
Everett 5 Spokane 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2
Monday's game
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
