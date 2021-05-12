Memphis takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight win

Sacramento Kings (31-38, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (36-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Sacramento.

The Grizzlies are 17-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 27 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.3.

The Kings are 18-21 in conference play. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 114.1 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Kings 124-110 in their last matchup on Feb. 14. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 25 points, and De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant leads the Grizzlies with 7.3 assists and scores 19.3 points per game. Kyle Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield ranks second on the Kings scoring 16.7 points and collecting 4.7 rebounds. Delon Wright is averaging 5.4 assists and 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: out (back), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (injury management), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (adductor), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (leg), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).