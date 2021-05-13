Scheifele, Jets to host the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-13-7, first in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-23-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets +134, Maple Leafs -162

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Toronto. He's 10th in the league with 61 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Jets are 29-23-3 against opponents from the North Division. Winnipeg has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 23.1% of chances.

The Maple Leafs are 35-13-7 against the rest of their division. Toronto has scored 184 goals and is sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 41.

Toronto beat Winnipeg 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 61 total points for the Jets, 21 goals and 40 assists. Blake Wheeler has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Mitchell Marner has 67 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).