Golden Knights host the Wild after shutout win

Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -176, Wild +151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vegas after the Golden Knights shut out San Jose 6-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 19 saves.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against division opponents. Vegas is eighth in the NHL with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Wild are 35-16-5 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 180 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 27.

In their last meeting on May 5, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 61 total points for the Golden Knights, 21 goals and 40 assists. Reilly Smith has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-22 in 50 games this season. Kaprizov has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: day to day (foot), Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).