Rangers complete Scottish Premiership undefeated

Police and Rangers fans face off outside the soccer ground before the Scottish Premiership soccer match against Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Saturday May 15, 2021. Rangers on Saturday will lift their first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade.

Rangers completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign after the champion defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at an empty Ibrox on Saturday.

The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade. They clinched in March.

Gerrard, who became manager in 2018, said, "In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we'd one day get to this moment.

“The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can't stand still, one is not enough.”

While thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium against police advice, Rangers took the lead in the fifth minute via an own goal by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Kemar Roofe scored on both sides of halftime, and substitute Jermain Defoe added the last with two minutes left of regular time.

In going 38 games undefeated, Rangers reached 102 points, breaking a century for the first time.

Rangers ended up 25 points clear of second-placed Celtic, winner of the previous nine Premierships.

The new champion won all 18 games at home, conceding only four goals.

Rangers allowed only 13 goals all season, a new British record that eclipsed the 15 by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05.

The Aberdeen result was also Rangers' 26th clean sheet, a Scottish record.

“Some of the numbers the players have posted this season has been really impressive,” Gerrard said.

"But when the dust settles we'll hit reset to go again. The expectation will go up but that's what happens at a club like this.

"It's special for all of us because we all worked ever so hard for it. The players deserve all the plaudits for it. And this fella next to me, (captain) James Tavernier, has been through more than most. I'm so pleased for him personally — as well as his teammates — because they've given me absolutely everything.”