Ionescu records 1st WNBA triple-double as Liberty top Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, recorded the first in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft became the 10th player in league history to have a triple-double, and first since Chelsea Gray did it in 2019.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx (0-2) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 12.

MERCURY 91, MYSTICS 70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, Brittney Griner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a franchise-record 43rd career double-double, and Phoenix beat Washington.

Brianna Turner also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix (2-1). Kia Nurse added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 10 points and five assists as every Mercury starter scored in double figures..

Tina Charles led Washington (0-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Charles moved into ninth place on the WNBA career list — becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 6,000 points. Natasha Cloud added 18 points and Ariel Atkins scored 12 for the Mystics.

ACES 96, STORM 80

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Las Vegas held off defending champion Seattle to avenge a season-opening loss.

Las Vegas led by as many as 21 points in the first half before Seattle rallied, closing within four points at the end of the third quarter. The Aces started strong in the fourth as Liz Cambage converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run, extending the lead to 74-62.

Cambage finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Chelsea Gray had 11 points and seven assists for Las Vegas (1-1). Kelsey Plum scored 10 points off the bench.

Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Seattle (1-1). Jewell Loyd finished with 17 points and Ezi Magbegor had 14 points and 13 rebounds.