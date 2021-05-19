Sports

Leipzig’s Tyler Adams returning to US with back injury

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Leipzig's Tyler Adams tips over Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during their German Bundesliga soccer match at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP)
Leipzig's Tyler Adams tips over Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during their German Bundesliga soccer match at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP)

American midfielder Tyler Adams is returning to the United States to rehabilitate a back injury and will miss RB Leipzig's final game of the season on Saturday against Union Berlin.

The 22-year-old from Wappinger, New York, was hurt during the April 25 Bundesliga match against Stuttgart.

Leipzig said Wednesday that Adams has left the team's quarantine training camp.

The injury puts Adams' status in doubt for the United States' exhibition at Switzerland on June 3 and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras at Denver on June 6.

