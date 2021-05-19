American Siebatcheu acquired by Young Boys from Rennes

American forward Jordan Siebatcheu has been acquired by the Swiss club Young Boys on a permanent transfer from France's Rennes.

Siebatcheu went on loan to Young Boys from Rennes last September, and the 25-year-old born in Washington, D.C., has 12 goals in 32 league matches this season and 15 goals in all competitions.

Young Boys said Tuesday it exercised its option to acquire Siebatcheu and had signed him to a contract through the 2023-24 season.

A former member of France's under-21 national team, Siebatcheu made his U.S. national team debut against Jamaica in March.