Denver begins playoffs against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (42-30, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Denver; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1; over/under is 227

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western Conference first round. Denver went 2-1 against Portland during the regular season. The Trail Blazers won the last regular season meeting 132-116 on May 16. CJ McCollum scored 24 points to lead Portland to the win and Markus Howard recorded 23 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets are 9-3 in division matchups. Denver is eighth in the NBA with 115.1 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 23-19 against conference opponents. Portland is at the bottom of the league scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19 points per game while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 28.8 points per game and shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. McCollum is averaging 22.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 123.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).