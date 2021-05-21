Broncos promote Darren Mougey to player personnel director

The Denver Broncos have promoted Darren Mougey to Matt Russell’s former position as director of player personnel.

Mougey, 36, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro and college scouting departments, working with general manager George Paton on all player personnel decisions.

“Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive,” Paton said. “Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities."

Mougey is entering his 10th season with the Broncos. He's worked in a variety of scouting roles since being hired as a personnel intern in 2012.

His previous position was assistant director of college scouting in 2020.

Mougey was a quarterback and wide receiver at San Diego State and competed in NFL training camps with the Falcons in 2009 and the Cardinals in 2010.

Russell retired after last season.