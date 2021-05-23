Chicago visits St. Louis following Alzolay’s strong showing

Chicago Cubs (23-22, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-19, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 5.58 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Cubs +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Adbert Alzolay. Alzolay threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 13-6 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 55 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 10, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 10-13 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .407, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .607 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Genesis Cabrera earned his first victory and Yadier Molina went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Adbert Alzolay registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 52 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 46 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .284 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).