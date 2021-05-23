Rays rally past Blue Jays 6-4 for 10th straight win

Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk celebrates his two-run home run with Teoscar Hernandez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases.

Bergen entered and Meadows worked a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches.

Josh Fleming (4-3) got the win, and recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth for his first save.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Yankees overcame Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save on the way to their sixth straight win.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation. But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out homer in the ninth.

It was the first blown save by Chapman (4-0) in 12 chances this year.

Clint Frazier singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half, and then stole second as Brett Gardner struck out. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked and Tyler Wade reached with an infield hit on a slow roller to second.

Hendriks relieved to face Judge, who missed the first pitch, then took four balls for the first walk-off RBI of any kind in his big league career.

New York moved a season-high nine games over .500 at 28-19. The Yankees are 23-9 since their 5-10 start.

AL Central-leading Chicago (26-19) has lost three straight for the first time this year.

BREWERS 9, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, powering Milwaukee to the win.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers’ first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds.

Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth. Luis Castillo (1-7) allowed five runs in five innings.

Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996, against the Cubs. Winker went deep three times on Friday, but the Brewers took the last two in the weekend set.

Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12, and Philadelphia stopped a four-game skid.

Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and snapped Boston’s four-game win streak.

Wheeler (4-2) allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings. He retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single.

Franchy Cordero and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Eduardo Rodríguez (5-3) allowed four runs in four-plus innings.

BRAVES 7, PIRATES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta's three homers.

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. It was his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run.

Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker (3-4) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 5, METS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retiring his last 14 batters, and collected his first major league hit and RBI during Miami's five-run second inning.

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits and walked none. Jesús Aguilar and Jazz Chisholm each had a run-scoring single for the Marlins.

New York's Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) lasted four innings in his first start of the year and his first against his former team. He left the game with right shoulder soreness.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning, and Washington completed a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 5, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, lifting Minnesota to the victory.

Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career homer at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot.

Cleveland tied the game in the ninth when Jordan Luplow, replacing injured Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, brought home the tying run with a squeeze bunt.

The Twins responded quickly against Karinchak (2-1). Luis Arraez was the automatic runner at second base, and Josh Donaldson walked. Garlick homered to center field on a 3-2 pitch.

Hanser Robles (1-1) got the win. Tyler Duffey pitched the 10th for his first save.