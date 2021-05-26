Bucks take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Heat

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 227.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous meeting 132-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Dewayne Dedmon recorded 19 points in the loss for Miami.

The Heat have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is ninth in the league with 26.3 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 29-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler leads the Heat scoring 21.5 points per game, and is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Goran Dragic is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.1 points and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.8 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 49.6% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 125.6 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).