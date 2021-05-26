Gallegos ordered to switch caps by ump in Cards’ 4-0 loss

St. Louis pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning, was ordered by umpire Joe West to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, thinking his player was unfairly singled out, got ejected during an animated argument in St. Louis' 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.”

Tommy Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer off Jorge López (1-6), and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles, who have lost nine straight.

Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.

Minnesota has won six of seven overall and 15 in a row over Baltimore. Hansel Robles earned his third save.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian (2-0) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.

Matt Olson hit his 13th homer, Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs, and Jake Diekman got four outs for his sixth save.

Robert Dugger (0-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer off Dane Dunning (2-4) in the first and had a career-high five RBIs.

Los Angeles led 9-1 but Nate Lowe had a two-run homer in sixth, and Texas scored five times in the eighth on Joey Gallo's two-run homer, Brock Holt's RBI double and Willie Calhoun's two-run double.

With a runner on, Raisel Iglesias struck out Adolis García, Joey Gallo and Khris Davis for his eighth save.

Griffin Canning (4-3) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping streaking Chicago top stumbling Pittsburgh.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams (3-2) permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. He struck out seven and walked none. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season and No. 359 for his career, moving into 11th place on baseball’s list.

Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game. Rookie Wil Crowe (0-3) recorded just four outs. Ben Gamel and Kevin Newman each had two of Pittsburgh’s five hits.

TIGERS 1, INDIANS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Detroit beat Cleveland to snap a four-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid against the Indians.

Detroit’s Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat after a trainer made a brief visit to the mound. Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer (4-3) and Gregory Soto completed the four-hitter, with Soto earning his fifth save.

The Tigers had just three hits. Cal Quantrill (0-1) allowed two over three innings, along with the game’s only run.

RAYS 1, ROYALS 0, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.

Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.

Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen (1-2) as the Royals tied it at 1.

Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays. He scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked two.

Royals starter Mike Minor gave up one run, two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.