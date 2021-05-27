BREAKING NEWS: Attorney general expected to announce charging decision Thursday in Manuel Ellis death

Sports

Washington takes on Cincinnati following Scherzer’s strong showing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (21-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (20-24, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Max Scherzer. Scherzer went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Nationals are 12-11 on their home turf. Washington's team on-base percentage of .320 is sixth in the league. Josh Harrison leads the team with an OBP of .372.

The Reds have gone 10-12 away from home. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .322 is fifth in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Mahle notched his third victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Max Scherzer registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .533.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .671.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

  Comments  

Sports

Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC take the field

May 27, 2021 1:09 AM

Sports

San Jose enters a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of 3 in a row

May 27, 2021 1:09 AM

Sports

DC United visits Inter Miami CF, looks to end 3-game road skid

May 27, 2021 1:09 AM

Sports

Dallas takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Los Angeles

May 27, 2021 1:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service