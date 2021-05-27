Sports

Bieber’s no-hit bid ends in 7th on Schoop’s homer

By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DETROIT

Shane Bieber's no-hit bid was broken up in the seventh inning when the Cleveland right-hander allowed a leadoff homer by Detroit's Jonathan Schoop.

The Indians lead Thursday's game 4-1. Bieber was trying to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the major leagues this season, which would have tied for the most since 1900 and been one shy of the mark set in 1884. It would have been Cleveland's first since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

The Indians have the longest current no-hitter drought in the majors, although Cleveland has been on the other end of two of them this season — by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox and Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds.

Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, had nine strikeouts and three walks through six innings. Then Schoop connected for a homer to left to break up the no-hitter and the shutout.

The 25-year-old Bieber has three career complete games, all in 2019.

Cleveland's Harold Ramirez drove in runs with a first-inning double and a sixth-inning single. Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 4-0.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

