Oakland faces Los Angeles, aims to build on Bassitt’s solid performance

Los Angeles Angels (22-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (30-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -160, Angels +135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Athletics are 7-10 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-14 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .305 is seventeenth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with an OBP of .372.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-0. Chris Bassitt earned his fifth victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Oakland. Aaron Slegers took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 30 RBIs and is batting .263.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (leg), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).