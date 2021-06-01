Sports

Philadelphia looks to clinch series against Washington in game 5

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Washington Wizards in game five. The Wizards won the last matchup 122-114. Bradley Beal scored 27 points to lead Washington to the victory and Tobias Harris recorded 21 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks second in the league with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Wizards are 16-26 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is eighth in the league with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.3 points. Harris is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Westbrook is averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.3% shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 47 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

  Comments  

Sports

Bryant takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Castellanos takes 17-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Detroit

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Texas takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup with Mets

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Yankees take 4-game slide into matchup with Rays

June 01, 2021 12:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service