Castellanos takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding an 18-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 12-14 on their home turf. Cincinnati has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads them with 13, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Phillies have gone 11-19 away from home. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies won the last meeting 17-3. Aaron Nola earned his fourth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Sonny Gray registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (undisclosed), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).