Sports

Cubs to take on Giants on the road

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs (32-24, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-21, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 16-8 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 79 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 11-14 away from home. Chicago has hit 71 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Anthony DeSclafani notched his fifth victory and Crawford went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Zach Davies took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is second on the Giants with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 29 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (side), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique), Curt Casali: (wrist).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

  Comments  

Sports

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee to begin Eastern Conference semifinals

June 04, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

St. Louis’ O’Neill puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Celebrities

Indians play Baltimore, aim to build on Bieber’s strong outing

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Toronto’s Semien puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Pirates

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Phillies, streaking Hoskins set for matchup against Nationals

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service