Bayern hands Choupo-Moting 2-year contract extension

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 20, 2021 file photo, Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates a goal that was disallowed for offside during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Choupo-Moting has signed a two-year contract extension. That cements his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski. Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File) AP

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, cementing his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Germany-born Cameroon forward scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances — playing all but eight of those as a substitute — but won plaudits for stepping up to replace Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG. Choupo-Moting scored a goal in each game as Bayern was eliminated on away goals in the quarterfinals after drawing 3-3 with PSG on aggregate.

___

This story has been corrected to show Bayern was eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals, not the last 16.