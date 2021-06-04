Billionaire Eliasch elected to lead world ski federation

Billionaire businessman Johan Eliasch was elected president of the International Ski Federation on Friday.

Eliasch, the long-time CEO of ski and tennis brand Head, garnered a majority 65 of the 119 votes from national ski federations in the first round of polling.

The London-based Swede, one of four candidates, had pledged during his campaign to leave his Head role if elected.

Eliasch is just the fifth FIS president in its 97-year history. He succeeds Gian Franco Kasper, who held the office since 1998 and leaves one year early.

The next FIS election is scheduled next year.

Eliasch beat Swiss former world downhill champion Urs Lehmann, former FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis of Britain and FIS vice president Mats Arjes of Sweden.