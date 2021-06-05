Irvin, Athletics to take on Freeland, Rockies

Oakland Athletics (34-25, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-35, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +114, Athletics -133; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Rockies Saturday.

The Rockies are 19-13 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Athletics have gone 17-8 away from home. Oakland has hit 75 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 9-5. Frankie Montas notched his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jon Gray registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hampson is second on the Rockies with 21 extra base hits and is batting .245.

Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and is slugging .571.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (undisclosed), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Ryan McMahon: (groin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).