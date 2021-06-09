Gutierrez expected to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (34-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -101, Brewers -115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 15-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati has slugged .427, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a .654 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 13-9 against division opponents. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .315.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Adrian Houser earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Ryan Hendrix took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .624.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 12 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 9-1, .223 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (undisclosed), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (hamstring), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).