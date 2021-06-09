Tapia helps lead Rockies to rare road win vs Marlins

Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled and scored twice, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road victory, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors field.

Tapia has eight doubles in June after he hit four over the first two months of the season.

Winning pitcher Austin Gomber (5-5) allowed one run in five innings. The left-hander was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth after he scattered five hits and struck out eight on 84 pitches.

The win was the 300th in Bud Black’s tenure as Rockies manager. Black became the third Colorado manager to reach the milestone, following Clint Hurdle and Don Baylor.

Rockies reliever Mychal Givens inherited two runners in the seventh and retired Jésus Aguilar on a drive to deep right for the third out. Givens pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Bard got his eighth save in 11 opportunities despite a hit by pitch, a single and walk. Bard retired Corey Dickerson on a grounder to third for the final out.

Run-scoring singles from Blackmon in the first and Yonathan Daza in the third gave Colorado a 2-0 lead.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett was lifted after four innings. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Garrett (0-1) allowed two runs, five hits, struck out three and walked three.

Tapia scored on a passed ball in the fifth to put Colorado ahead 3-0. After his leadoff double against Miami reliever John Curtiss, Tapia advanced to third on Garrett Hampson’s infield single.

The Marlins got on the scoreboard on Jazz Chisholm’s RBI single in the fifth before Connor Joe’s pinch-hit RBI groundout in the sixth gave the Rockies another three-run advantage.

Adam Duvall’s two-run homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the sixth got Miami within 4-3.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rockies recalled Joe from Triple-A Albuquerque and the Marlins recalled 1B Lewin Díaz from Triple-A Jacksonville.

RESCHEDULED REVELRY

The Rockies rescheduled the retirement of Larry Walker's No. 33 from Aug. 21 until Sept. 25 after the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday it was postponing this summer's induction ceremonies until Sept. 8, allowing for fans to attend. Walker will enter as a member of the 2020 Hall class, an honor that's been delayed due to the pandemic.

The Sept. 25 celebration at Coors Field will feature speeches from former players and a Larry Walker Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: As expected, 1B Matt Adams (right elbow sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Adams felt discomfort after his second plate appearance Tuesday and Black immediately sensed that Adams would miss extended time. ... SS Trevor Story (elbow) could be activated Thursday depending on his response to additional workouts Wednesday.

Marlins: OF-1B Garrett Cooper (lumbar strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... IF Miguel Rojas (left index finger fracture) is hitting off the tee and soft tosses. The timetable on Rojas’ return depends on pain tolerance as he intensifies baseball activities.

UP NEXT:

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.64) will pitch the final game of the series for the Rockies on Thursday against Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.97).