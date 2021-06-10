Phoenix visits Denver with 2-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 123-98. Devin Booker scored 18 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory and Nikola Jokic totaled 24 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 26-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.1 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Suns are 30-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19 points per game while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 28.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Chris Paul has shot 49.9% and is averaging 16.4 points for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 116 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 48.4% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 108.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.5 points on 41.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).