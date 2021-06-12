Fedde back from COVID-19 list, leads Nats past SF in opener

Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. He began the day with a 1.27 ERA, but Schwarber quickly put a dent in that impressive number.

Washington is now 1-5 in seven-inning games this year after Thursday’s rainout led to the day-night split doubleheader. The NL West-leading Giants are 1-2 in seven-inning games.

Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16 and was placed on the COVID-19 list three days later. He rejoined the rotation by limiting the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

Schwarber hit his sixth career leadoff homer, connecting for a drive into the second deck in left field. A day after being shut out by San Francisco, Schwarber broke the scoreless string with his 10th home run this season, tied with Trea Turner for the team lead.

Josh Harrison’s RBI double in the fourth made it 2-0. Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski got twisted around trying to make the catch which resulted in the ball hitting the wall, allowing Juan Soto to score from first.

Gausman allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four in four innings, and exited with a a.43 ERA.

The Nationals won with four hits. The Giants got five hits and were shut out for the third time this season and first since April 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said it’s possible C Curt Casali (left wrist strain) could be reinstated off the 10-day IL for the second game.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said he had nothing new on Max Scherzer after Washington’s ace left Friday’s game after throwing 12 pitches due to a groin injury. ... Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson was placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation after having an MRI on Friday. The move is retroactive to June 10.

UP NEXT

Kapler said he would have to wait until in between games to determine his Game 2 starter while Martinez will likely go with Jefry Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and last appeared in the majors in 2019 with Cleveland.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports